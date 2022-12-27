New M. Night Shyamalan Trailer Teases More Agony From 'Knock at the Cabin'

The agonizing consequences of a trapped family's choices just got more hellish in the second trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new film Knock at the Cabin.

The film, coming to theaters Feb. 3, follows two parents (Ben Aldridge and Hamilton's Jonathan Groff) and their young daughter (Kristen Cui) as their getaway in a rural cabin morphs into a nightmare when strangers with weapons show up demanding they make a choice: sacrifice one person in their family, or start the apocalypse.

The first trailer, released in September, set the stage for what we're in for. The second, released by Universal Pictures, offers brutal details on what the family will have to watch, endure and live with each time they refuse to offer up one of their own for the good of humanity.

The movie also stars Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn.

