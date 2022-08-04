New 'Joker 2' Teaser Confirms Lady Gaga Will Star Alongside Joaquin Phoenix

A day after Warner Bros. confirmed the Joker sequel will be released on Oct. 4, 2024, a teaser for the upcoming film posted across social media on Thursday revealed that Lady Gaga will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

The 18-second teaser shows silhouettes of Phoenix's Joker dancing alongside a dress-clad Gaga, as Fred Astaire's rendition of Cheek to Cheek plays in the background. The video ends with Phoenix's chilling Joker laugh playing as the Oct. 4 release date and title, Folie a Deux, are revealed. This title was previously confirmed in June by director Todd Phillips in an Instagram post.

Though nothing official is known about Gaga's role, her silhouette in the teaser seems to feature an outline of a heart tattoo, one of the most iconic features of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn character. This follows previous reports from the Hollywood Reporter that Lady Gaga could join the project as Harley Quinn.

The Joker sequel is scheduled to be released exactly five years after the first Joker movie, starring Phoenix as Arther Fleck, debuted on Oct. 4, 2019.

The 2019 Joker movie saw Phoenix win an Oscar for his depiction of the twisted DC character, with the movie grossing more than $1 billion at the global box office. Lady Gaga scored a Best Actress nomination and Best Original Song Oscar for her performance in the 2018 film A Star is Born.

No official word yet on what the sequel will cover, but the last time we saw Fleck, he was walking down a hallway in Arkham Asylum leaving a trail of bloody footprints. Production on the movie will begin in December, according to Deadline.