Netflix's Cheaper Plan: All the Movies and Shows You Can't Watch

Netflix's new cheaper plan that includes ads launched Thursday. With those ads, comes constraints: A swathe of shows and movies are locked behind licensing restrictions. Netflix hasn't provided the complete list of unavailable shows and movies, but you can scour through the platform to see what has a lock icon on it. Those titles are excluded from the Netflix Basic With Ads plan.
Here's a rough rundown of major shows and movies that are currently unavailable on the Netflix Basic With Ads plan:
Unavailable TV shows
- Arrested Development
- Breaking Bad
- Grey's Anatomy
- How to Get Away With Murder
- The Crown
- Cobra Kai
- House of Cards
- Peaky Blinders
- New Girl
- The Magicians
- The Last Kingdom
- The Sinner
- Good Girls
- The Good Place
- Friday Night Lights
Unavailable movies
- Skyfall
- 28 Days
- The Imitation Game
- The Bad Guys
If you're still considering Netflix's ad tier, the plan costs $7 per month in the US. The Basic with Ads plan gives you a savings of $3 monthly compared with the next cheapest Netflix membership option.
Netflix is working through the licensing restrictions, according to Variety, after already announcing that around 5% to 10% of its lineup, depending on country, would be missing with the new cheaper tier.