Netflix's Cheaper Plan: All the Movies and Shows You Can't Watch

Netflix's new cheaper plan that includes ads launched Thursday. With those ads, comes constraints: A swathe of shows and movies are locked behind licensing restrictions. Netflix hasn't provided the complete list of unavailable shows and movies, but you can scour through the platform to see what has a lock icon on it. Those titles are excluded from the Netflix Basic With Ads plan.

Here's a rough rundown of major shows and movies that are currently unavailable on the Netflix Basic With Ads plan:

Unavailable TV shows

Arrested Development

Breaking Bad

Grey's Anatomy

How to Get Away With Murder

The Crown

Cobra Kai

House of Cards

Peaky Blinders

New Girl

The Magicians

The Last Kingdom

The Sinner

Good Girls

The Good Place

Friday Night Lights

Unavailable movies

Skyfall

28 Days

The Imitation Game

The Bad Guys

If you're still considering Netflix's ad tier, the plan costs $7 per month in the US. The Basic with Ads plan gives you a savings of $3 monthly compared with the next cheapest Netflix membership option.

Netflix is working through the licensing restrictions, according to Variety, after already announcing that around 5% to 10% of its lineup, depending on country, would be missing with the new cheaper tier.