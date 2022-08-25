iPhone 14 Event Sept. 7 Fitbit's Cheapest Band Galaxy Watch 5 Health Tracking Organic Food Online 'Top Gun: Maverick' on Digital 40% Off HBO Max Alienware x15 R2 Review Waffle Makers
Netflix's BioShock Film Locks In 'I Am Legend' Director and 'Logan' Screenwriter

The live-cation BioShock film gets some big-league talent, but still no release date.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
Promo art for the BioShock game featuring a 'Big Daddy' boss enemy in the sunken, ruined city of Rapture.
Netflix is partnering with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to produce a movie based on the BioShock video game franchise.
Netflix

Netflix has finally announced who will be helming and writing its live-action adaptation of the beloved BioShock video game franchise, hinting at how the movie could turn out.

In a tweet, Netflix revealed that the BioShock movie will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who previously directed the 2007 zombie action I am Legend, the 2005 Keanu Reeves-starring occult thriller Constantine and four of the five Hunger Games films -- all of which were big-budget adaptations of novels or comics. That's encouraging given how high expectations are for a live-action version of BioShock, a beloved series of haunting action games set in failed utopian cities. 

The movie will be based on a script written by Michael Green, who has an even longer resume adapting geeky material, like writing and producing the American Gods TV series and scripting the films Logan, Alien: Covenant, Blade Runner 2049, as well as both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. In other words, he's very experienced with adaptations of established material, as well as riffing on genre conventions given his earlier TV work writing for shows like Smallville, Heroes and Kings.

It's the first news about the film we've gotten since Netflix announced the adaptation in February, so we're still largely in the dark about how close it'll adhere to the games. And we're still waiting for anything on the cast and release date.