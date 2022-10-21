Google Messages Update Musk and Twitter Layoffs Midnights: Taylor Swift Album God of War Ragnarök Preview Webb Captures 'Pillars of Creation' Sims 4 Is Now Free New iPhone SE Design Foods for Healthy Kidneys
Negroni Sbagliato Gets Its Own 'House of the Dragon' Google Easter Egg

The viral video has inspired a new Easter egg to appear on the search engine.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
negroni-sbagliato-easter-egg.png
The Negroni Sbagliato Easter egg on Google.
Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Google is feeding into the viral video featuring House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke discussing the Negroni Sbagliato drink.

If you now Google either of their names, their hands -- arms clad in character costumes and jewelry -- will pop up from the bottom of your screen and clink glasses.

The Negroni Sbagliato video was posted to HBO Max's TikTok account on Oct. 1, and saw D'Arcy, who plays Princess Raenerya, tell Cooke, who plays Queen Alicent, that her drink of choice is: "A negroni ... sbagliato ... with prosecco in it."

The video went viral, and now has 1.7 million likes on TikTok. You can also watch a longer version of it on HBO Max's YouTube channel. 

Read more: Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco: Why Emma D'Arcy's Drink of Choice Went Viral

A Negroni Sbagliato, which has since risen in popularity among bar-goers, substitutes Prosecco for gin in the regular Negroni cocktail, which also has red vermouth and Campari. 

The finale of the first season of House of the Dragon, a prequel series set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, airs on HBO Max on Sunday. 

