Marvel's 'Echo' First Photo Reveals Alaqua Cox Heading Home in 2023

Echo will hit Disney Plus in 2023, as the Marvel spin-off takes fan-favorite character played by Alaqua Cox back to her roots.

Cox plays Maya Lopez, a Native American gang leader who is deaf and joined the MCU in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye at the end of 2021. Disney revealed a first image and a little more information about the spin-off series on Tuesday.

The picture doesn't give much away -- except the forklift floor rating in the background -- but the synopsis tells us a little more. Lopez must face her past in her home town, which involves reconnecting with her Native American roots and embracing family and community.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer from Wild Indian and The English; Tantoo Cardinal from Stumptown and Martin Scorsese's upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon; Cody Lightning from Hey, Viktor! and Four Sheets to the Wind; Zahn McClarnon and Devery Jacobs from FX's Reservation Dogs; and familiar face Graham Greene from 1883, Goliath, and Dances With Wolves. Several of the show's directors and producers also come from a Native American background, including Navajo, Gunaikurnai, Blackfeet and Seminole heritage.

In comics, Echo is best known as a supporting character to Daredevil since first appearing in 1999. She often is seen with a white handprint over her face, which refers to a bloody handprint left on her face when she was a child and her father was murdered.

Echo has begun filming in Atlanta, but Disney has yet to confirm an exact release date. In the meantime, Marvel's streaming lineup for 2022 will see upcoming show She-Hulk and Ms Marvel follow the recent Moon Knight. Other upcoming Marvel shows include WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness and three new animated shows: Marvel Zombies, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and a revival of the much-loved 1990s X-Men cartoon.