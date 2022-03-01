Funimation Anime Content Moves to Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll/Screenshot by CNET

More than 1600 hours of Funimation content, including 50+ newly-added titles and simulcast content, are now available to Crunchyroll subscribers, the popular anime streaming service said Tuesday. The move follows Sony Pictures Entertainment's acquisition of Crunchyroll last year, and provides anime fans the ability to access content from the previously separate services with a single Crunchyroll subscription.

The expanded content offering will not translate into a more expensive pricing structure, according to Crunchyroll's press release. Crunchyroll prices will remain the same, starting from $8 per month for the basic ad-free subscription plan.

"Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga -- all into one subscription," said Crunchyroll CEO Colin Decker.