How to Watch the Unrated Version of 'M3GAN': Release Date and More

M3GAN, the doll whose unnatural dance moves remain unmatched, made her PG-13-rated debut in January. Now, an unrated version of the Blumhouse horror hit is coming to digital, DVD and streaming. Could it be hiding another spectacular Sia cover?

M3GAN (the movie) introduces newly orphaned Cady (Violet McGraw) and her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), who's also a toy-company roboticist. Gemma pairs her niece with a prototype of a lifelike AI doll called M3GAN, and things soon go off the toy rails.

The filmmakers haven't specified what will be different in the uncensored version, but writer Akela Cooper recently told the LA Times that the original script was "way gorier." A tweet from the film's marketing folks promises to show "what really happened."

u watched the censored version the suits put in theaters, now watch what rly happened in the unrated cut. see u on @peacock next fri 2/24 🫀🔪 pic.twitter.com/xTf03T8mrf — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) February 17, 2023

M3GAN streaming release date

Both the theatrical version and uncensored version debut on streaming service Peacock on Feb. 24.

How to watch the theatrical version

It's already possible to watch the theatrical version at home. The version that was released in theaters was rated PG-13, and it costs $20 to rent and $25 to buy from Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu.

You can also still watch M3GAN chase a kid on all fours in theaters.

How to watch the unrated version without Peacock

M3GAN Unrated will also be released digitally on Feb. 24, according to the movie's site. (The site doesn't specify how much the unrated version will cost, or if it'll be available to both rent and buy.)

If you need a physical copy, you can get the unrated version of M3GAN on DVD and Blu-Ray March 21.

What will be in the unrated version

The unrated version of M3GAN has never before seen footage, according to Peacock's website. I reached out to Universal Pictures for more details and didn't immediately hear back.

Will there be a sequel?

A sequel to M3GAN is scheduled to hit theaters on Jan. 17, 2025 and will include Williams and McGraw, according to Variety.