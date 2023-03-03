For 10 years, we've watched the giants in Attack on Titan chew people up and not really spit them out, and we've seen Eren go from a sweet, traumatized kid to a menacing titan that devoured his own father. The brutality and destruction in the anime series is undeniable, but it's also been filled with grief, action, social-political conflict and a little hope.

Attack on Titan will finally end its TV run this year, closing the curtain on Eren's saga as he charges to Marley with one thing in mind: destruction. What will become of his friends and enemies like Zeke, Mikasa, Jean, Annie, Levi, Armin and Reiner? If you've been holding out to stream the entire show or waiting to read Hajime Isayama's manga, you can catch up now and step into the last chapter. This time, "Final Season" really means final.

You'll want to tune in to hear the new theme song dedicated to Mikasa and to ultimately see if Eren and his gang Titans succeed. Here's where and when to watch the one-hour Attack on Titan special.

Crunchyroll

Release dates for Attack on Titan Final Season part 3

Screenwriter Hiroshi Seko created the last arc to be seen as a continuous movie. With that in mind, part 3 will be broken into two installments when it airs in Japan. The first part will be released on NHK General in Japan on March 4 at 12:25 a.m. JST.

Viewers in the US can stream the special episode on Hulu today, March 3 .

. Fans in the US and 200 other countries and territories can watch on Crunchyroll beginning today, March 3 at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET).

The second part of the final season will air later in 2023.

How to watch Attack on Titan Final Season part 3 from anywhere with a VPN

