How to See 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'The Woman King' for $5 in Theaters

For Black History Month, AMC Theatres is highlighting the work of Black filmmakers and actors.

Nina Raemont headshot
Nina Raemont
Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
From Feb. 24-March 2, see Angela Bassett play Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at AMC for $5.
Annette Brown

Want to see The Woman King or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters again? During Black History Month, AMC Theatres is celebrating Black filmmakers and actors by giving fans a chance to see some recent favorites on the big screen again. 

From Feb. 3 through March 2, customers will have the chance to watch a handful of movies for only $5 per ticket as part of AMC's Black History Month promo. Each week of February, AMC will rotate a new movie through the 200 participating theaters.

Here's the schedule:

  • Till from Feb. 3-9
  • Devotion from Feb. 10-16
  • The Woman King from Feb. 17-23 
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Feb. 24-March 2 

The promotion aims to highlight the stories of Black filmmakers and actors. An internal employee group at AMC proposed the plan, according to Variety. 

"This programming initiative, which perfectly aligns with AMC's inclusive programming, originated from the Council on the AMC African American Experience, an internal group of associates that strengthens AMC's culture by defining opportunities to embrace diversity, lead with fairness and impartiality, and create a more inclusive work environment," Elizabeth Frank, AMC's executive vice president of worldwide programming, told Variety. 

