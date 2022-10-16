'House of the Dragon': When Episode 9 Hits Your Time Zone

Life moves fast, but House of the Dragon moves faster. Rhaenyra Targaryen was just 14 years old when the show began, and Viserys Targaryen was a spritely new king. Now, after the events of episode 8, King Viserys is well and truly on the way out. The day Viserys has been priming Rhaenyra for -- the succession -- is close at hand.

Theoretically, at least. We find out on Sunday how effective House Hightower can be at throwing up barriers to Rhaenyra's ascending the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon is set 190 years before Daenerys Targaryen became the Mother of Dragons. Though Game of Thrones focused on families from all across Westeros and beyond, House of the Dragon narrows its focus to the Targaryens. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood book, it chronicles the peak and subsequent fall of the House Targaryen.

Like Game of Thrones before it, House of the Dragon will air one episode at a time. (And we now know it'll return for a second season.) It has its predecessor's old prime time slot: 9 p.m. PT on Sunday. The show will hit streaming services around the world at the same time, including HBO Max in the US.

Here's when House of the Dragon hits a TV or streaming service near you, no matter where you are across the globe.

When does House of the Dragon air in my time zone?

House of the Dragon airs on HBO at 9 p.m. PT/ET, but hits HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET -- meaning those on the West Coast can watch it three hours early (6 p.m. PT) on the streaming service. Those in the UK and Ireland will have to stay up late, as the show airs on Sky UK at 2 a.m. the next day. In Australia, it'll air on Foxtel and Binge at midday AEDT (note the time change due to daylight savings).

Here are some other time zones, as well as the channels and streaming services the next episode of House of the Dragon will be available on.

Canada, Crave: 9 p.m., Oct. 16.

Latin America, HBO Max: 9 p.m., Oct. 16.

Portugal, HBO Max: 2 a.m., Oct. 17.

Spain, HBO Max: 3 a.m., Oct. 17.

Italy, Sky Italy: 3 a.m., Oct. 17.

Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, HBO Max: 3 a.m., Oct. 17.

Germany and Austria, Sky Germany: 3 a.m., Oct. 17.

Switzerland, RTS: 3 a.m., Oct. 17.

Israel, Cellcom: 4 a.m., Oct. 17.

Middle East, OSN: 5 a.m. Dubai Time, Oct. 17.

Japan, U-Next: 10 a.m., Oct. 17.

Singapore, HBO Asia: 9 a.m., Oct. 17.

New Zealand, Sky SoHo: 1 p.m., Oct. 17.

Game of Thrones was one of the world's most acclaimed serial dramas, renowned for bringing Hollywood blockbuster production to your TV set. Some of the show's shine faded in the final two seasons, however, as the HBO show was created at a faster pace than Martin could crank out new books. The sixth book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, Winds of Winter, is notorious for constant delays.

Luckily, House of the Dragon allows HBO to once again copy from Martin's notes. The show is based on Fire & Blood, a book Martin wrote in 2018. Fire & Blood is the first of two volumes Martin is writing on the Targaryen dynasty: House of the Dragon picks up roughly halfway through it.