HBO's 'The Last of Us': Watch the First Full Trailer

We just got a one-and-a-half-minute trailer for The Last of Us, the HBO series based on the acclaimed video game.

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge, Nick Offerman and more appear in the clip, which reveals more of the upcoming series' postapocalyptic setting. It also offers a gruesome look at the infected.

The Last of Us is scheduled to premiere in 2023. Check out the gripping, mostly wordless trailer below.

HBO's Last of Us show is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin, creator of the HBO miniseries Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, the writer of The Last of Us game. The drama series is set two decades after modern civilization has been destroyed and follows survivors Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey).

Also executive producing HBO's series are PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan; Evan Wells from The Last of Us game developer Naughty Dog; and Carolyn Strauss, whose credits include Game of Thrones and Chernobyl.