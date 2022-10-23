HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Finale: What Time It Airs in Your Time Zone

It arrives on Sunday. The one we've been waiting for, the Big Kahuna: House of the Dragon's season 1 finale. It's been a long journey. Nearly 20 years have passed between the premiere and the finale, but it appears we're about to see the Targaryen Civil War kick off in earnest.

Episode 9 of HBO's Game of Thrones' prequel saw the passing of Viserys Targaryen, who'd been king since Day 1. Subverting the succession of Rhaeynra Targaryen, Alicent and especially Otto Hightower executed a plan that saw Aegon Targaryen become the new king. Rhaenyra and Daemon haven't even heard the news of Viserys passing -- at leastt not yet.

House of the Dragon has its predecessor's old prime time slot: 9 p.m. PT on Sundays. The show will hit streaming services around the world at the same time, including HBO Max in the US.

Here's when House of the Dragon hits a TV or streaming service near you, no matter where you are across the globe.

When does House of the Dragon air in my time zone?

House of the Dragon's season 1 finale airs on HBO at 9 p.m. PT/ET. However, it hits HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET -- meaning those on the West Coast can watch it three hours early (6 p.m. PT) on the streaming service. Those in the UK and Ireland will have to stay up late, as the show airs on Sky UK at 2 a.m. Monday. In Australia, it will air on Foxtel and Binge at midday AEDT Monday.

Here are some other time zones, as well as the channels and streaming services the next episode of House of the Dragon will be available on.

Canada, Crave: 9 p.m., Oct. 23.

Latin America, HBO Max: 9 p.m., Oct. 23.

Portugal, HBO Max: 2 a.m., Oct. 24.

Spain, HBO Max: 3 a.m., Oct. 24.

Italy, Sky Italy: 3 a.m., Oct. 24.

Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, HBO Max: 3 a.m., Oct. 24.

Germany and Austria, Sky Germany: 3 a.m., Oct. 24.

Switzerland, RTS: 3 a.m., Oct. 24.

Israel, Cellcom: 4 a.m., Oct. 24.

Middle East, OSN: 5 a.m. Dubai Time, Oct. 24.

Japan, U-Next: 10 a.m., Oct. 24.

Singapore, HBO Asia: 9 a.m., Oct. 24.

New Zealand, Sky SoHo: 1 p.m., Oct. 24.

Game of Thrones was one of the world's most acclaimed serial dramas, renowned for bringing Hollywood blockbuster production to your TV set. Some of the show's shine faded in the final two seasons, however, as the HBO show was created at a faster pace than Martin could crank out new books. The sixth book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, Winds of Winter, is notorious for constant delays.

Luckily, House of the Dragon allows HBO to once again copy from Martin's notes. The show is based on Fire & Blood, a book Martin wrote in 2018. Fire & Blood is the first of two volumes Martin is writing on the Targaryen dynasty: House of the Dragon picks up roughly halfway through it.