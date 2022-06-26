The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on HBO Max

Like other streamers, HBO Max has an eclectic range of sci-fi series, including originals, older titles and excellent international offerings. What sets the HBO originals apart is a stamp of quality marked "prestige TV". Station Eleven is the prime example of a prestige show. With long episode times, high production values and a great Metacritic score (81), the unconventional post-apocalyptic series is the epitome and the pinnacle of HBO Max's sci-fi offerings.

For more excellent and noteworthy sci-fi series on HBO Max, scroll down.

TNT/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Falling Skies (2011-2015) Boasting executive producer Steven Spielberg, this post-apocalyptic sci-fi brings family drama to alien invasions. Falling Skies centers on a band of survivors who plan to fight back after a global invasion by extraterrestrials. Five seasons introduce multiple alien races, space travel and a satisfying final standoff.

HBO Years and Years (2019) If you were blown away by Russell T Davies' It's a Sin, Years and Years is a must-watch. The ambitious sci-fi series spans 15 years, jumping ahead each episode to capture the ups and downs of the eclectic Lyons family. From technological developments to jaw-dropping life upheavals, the Lyons go through the ringer without ever relinquishing a heartwarming sense of humor.

Photograph by Ian Watson/HBO Max Station Eleven (2021) Believe any hype you hear about Station Eleven. One of the best shows of 2021, the meditative dystopian thriller (the latter descriptor can only be applied to certain episodes) is prestige TV that whisks you off on a journey to surprising, moving and unique destinations. Following two timelines, the focus is mainly on brilliant heroine Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), a woman who survived a world-destroying pandemic and now travels around the remains with a theater troupe known as the Traveling Symphony. Created by Patrick Somerville, whose writing work on The Leftovers can be felt here, Station Eleven casts an optimistic lens over the end of the world.

Photograph by Coco Van Oppens Raised by Wolves (2020-22) Raised by Wolves will satisfy those who want to spend a lot of time (nearly 10 hours, not including the second season) in a world brought to the screen with the help of Ridley Scott. Two androids, Mother and Father, attempt to establish an atheist human colony on a new planet, after a war with a religious order destroys Earth. But they soon discover controlling the beliefs of humans is a tricky task. Directing the first two episodes, as well as pulling the strings as an executive producer, Scott sets up a provocative exploration into AI and religious beliefs. There's blood, big performances and a powerful lead in Amanda Collin's Mother.

HBO Max Peacemaker (2021—) While it's 90% a superhero show, Peacemaker features visitors from another planet, so it lands itself a spot on this list. The Suicide Squad spinoff series centers on the titular Peacemaker, an outrageous John Cena who explores where his catchphrase -- "I cherish peace with all of my heart. I don't care how many men, women and children I kill to get it" -- came from. Sweary, bloody and bouncing to a rocking soundtrack, the James Gunn-written series is a rollicking time with surprising heart.

Photograph by Jesse Giddings Snowpiercer (2020—) You're best off catching Snowpiercer, the 2013 sci-fi action movie directed by Bong Joon-ho, but the TV adaptation offers a few excellent accoutrements. One of those is Jennifer Carpenter's Melanie Cavill, the head of hospitality on the perpetually moving luxury train that keeps its passengers safe from the frozen wasteland the world has become. Yet this small section of humanity can't escape class struggles, the lower carriages building toward revolution. An outstanding story that works on the big and small screen.

HBO The Leftovers (2014-2017) Maybe it's considered more supernatural than sci-fi, and it's definitely nowhere near hard sci-fi, but come on. It's The Leftovers. It's Damon Lindelof, the genius who turned Watchmen into a lauded TV show. The Leftovers follows what happens after 2% of the world's population inexplicably disappears. Amid the emergence of a number of cults, the three seasons focus on two families, the Garveys and the Murphys, and how the "Sudden Departure" event upends their lives.

Photograph by Macall Polay The Time Traveler's Wife (2022—) The Time Traveler's Wife hinges on an extremely weird concept: A man (Theo James) spontaneously jumps backward and forward through time -- without taking his clothes with him. In other words, he ends up naked in front of oncoming trains, out in the middle of the street and in forests where he meets his future wife (Rose Leslie). Based on Audrey Niffenegger's popular novel, which spawned a 2009 movie, The Time Traveler's Wife will satisfy fans of the book and entertain those able to look past the slight ick factor. Doctor Who fans note Steven Moffat pens the series, bringing his trademark wit and time travel complexity.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET Doctor Who (2005—) At this stage, new fans might be hard to come by when it comes to this long-running British show. But if you're interested in dipping into the wildly inventive, genre-bending, barnstorming adventure, try the later Jodie Whittaker episodes. Whittaker steps into the Doctor's shoes, a time-traveling, space-faring alien adventurer with a kind heart and a far-out-of-this-world sense of humor. Serious fun.

Warner Bros./YouTube/CNET Screenshot Fringe (2008-2013) Five seasons of this sci-fi procedural await you. Dive into parallel universes and alternate timelines with the Fringe Division, a team of agents tasked with investigating unexplained phenomena. After a middling first season, Fringe found its way, bringing inventive ideas and a moving emotional core along for the ride.

HBO Westworld (2016—) Alice in Wonderland meets an awful lot of robots. The truly mind-bending sci-fi Western might be going in complex circles by season 3, but its first exhilarating season kicked down the barn door. Set in a violent and lurid amusement park, where rich guests can shoot, kill and violate the android hosts in various ways, the focus is pulled to Dolores, a host who begins to become sentient. No, she's not best pleased with how she's been treated. Addictive and thought-provoking, Westworld demands you figure out the pieces of its puzzle.

Warner Bros./YouTube/CNET Screenshot Person of Interest (2011-2016) This sci-fi crime drama, created by Jonathan Nolan, has carved its place into the best sci-fi TV shows of all time plaque. The series centers on a piece of Precog-esque technology used by the government to predict terrorist attacks. However, the machine can also warn of smaller, yet still deadly crimes, and a splinter team of underground investigators set out to help related persons of interest. Dealing with tricky questions such as the concept of "the greater good," Person of Interest is a fascinating, spectacular and complete espionage procedural.

HBO Max Beforeigners (2019—) HBO's first Norwegian series is an addictive sci-fi crime drama with the most odd-couple detective pairing you could imagine. Senior detective Lars teams up with Viking-era recruit Alfhildr to investigate a Stone Age woman's murder. Oh, right -- the series is set in an Oslo where migrants, or "Beforeigners," from the Viking Age and more appear in the present day. With plenty of fertile fish-out-of-water comedy ground, Beforeigners is one unique murder mystery.

Photograph by John P. Johnson/HBO Max Made for Love (2021—) What would you do if your husband fitted a chip into your brain to watch your every move? Hazel Green (Cristin Milotti) faces this dilemma and promptly goes on the run with the not totally useful assistance of her dad (Ray Romano). Traverse the tricky territory of this satirical relationship drama with a Black Mirror edge and a helpful dolphin. Yep, Made for Love is as full of surprises as it is ultimately disturbing.