'Haunted Mansion' Trailer Teases Spooky Disney Adventure

Disney threw open the doors to its Haunted Mansion with a trailer for the upcoming movie on Thursday. The supernatural horror comedy is based on the beloved Disneyland attraction, which debuted in 1969.

It hits theaters July 28.

The movie is directed by Justin Simien, who previously helmed Dear White People, and the star-studded cast includes Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, LaKeith Stanfield, Dan Levy, Jared Leto, Danny DeVito and Jamie Lee Curtis.

This is Disney's second attempt to adapt its Haunted Mansion into a theatrical tale. A 2003 movie starred Eddie Murphy, but wasn't well received by critics. It's on Disney Plus if you're curious.