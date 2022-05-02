George Carlin Documentary Trailer Shows Iconic Comedian's Ups and Downs

A new trailer for George Carlin's American Dream is giving fans of the legendary comedian a glimpse into the two-part HBO documentary that will tell the story of Carlin's personal life, career and legacy.

The trailer, out Monday, shows clips from Carlin's routines over the decades, his issues with addiction, and the second wind he got later in life after a lull in his career.

Carlin became one of the most influential comedians, known for bits ranging from the Hippy Dippy Weatherman in the 1960s, to the Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television. He earned a reputation for incisive social commentary baked into his jokes.

The documentary, directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, will feature interviews with Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Bette Middler, Jerry Seinfeld, W. Kamau Bell, and others, including Carlin's daughter, Kelly.

George Carlin's American Dream comes to HBO on May 20.