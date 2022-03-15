Five New Dr. Seuss Cartoons are Coming to Netflix

Netflix/Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Netflix is working on five new animated series to its streaming platform based on Dr. Seuss books and characters. Five books will be adapted for the little screen: One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; Horton Hears a Who!; The Sneetches; Wacky Wednesday; and Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose.

It's an expansion of the Dr. Seuss Enterprises-Netflix partnership after the two created the Green Eggs and Ham series in 2019, for which the second season will launch April 8. It also marks what Netflix called its "expanded focus on preschool."

Netflix added detail on the five new cartoons:

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish: Featuring 2D animation, it will follow two fish -- Red and Blue -- in a series of seven-minute episodes and two-minute music videos.

The Sneetches: A 45-minute 3D animation about two young Sneetches from the Star-Bellies and Moon-Bellies who become friends.

Wacky Wednesday: A series of 11-minute mixed-media episodes will follow a 10-year-old as they solve the wacky problems that occur in a town every Wednesday.

Horton Hears a Who!: A series with 11-minute episodes with 3D animation will follow a young Horton as he explores the jungle with his two friends.

Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose: A 45-minute 3D animation about a grumpy moose leader who asked Thidwick for help in becoming the happiest moose around.

"We are always looking for new and engaging ways to share our stories, characters and messages with the next generation of fans, and Netflix has a unique ability to create original, delightful adaptations of our timeless classics with an emphasis on imagination, fun and education," Dr. Seuss Enterprises CEO Susan Brandt said in a statement. "Our partnership has been very prosperous thus far with our award-winning animated series Green Eggs and Ham."

Dustin Ferrer of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood will be showrunner across all five series.