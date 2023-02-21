Finished 'Wednesday'? Watch These Addams Family Movies and TV Shows

If you've watched Wednesday, Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff on Netflix, you might find yourself missing Wednesday Addams and the rest of her eccentric clan. Fortunately, there's plenty of Addams Family fodder to tide you over until season 2 of the monster hit.

The kooky family that originated with Charles Addams' New Yorker cartoons has been a pop culture staple for more than 50 years, showing up in TV shows, movies, video games, comic books, a musical featuring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth and, of course, a whole lot of merchandise. Not all Addams antics that appeared on screen over the years are available to stream now, but these are.

The Addams Family (classic 1964-1966 TV show)

Snap your fingers. This is the iconic TV series that originally aired on ABC, bringing Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley, Fester, Lurch and loyal disembodied hand Thing into living rooms everywhere. It ran for two seasons and kicked off a long line of Addams family entertainment.

Addams Family (1973-1975 cartoon series)

Kids who grew up in the '70s will remember this Hanna-Barbera Productions cartoon on NBC. It took the unconventional Addamses on a cross-country road trip, and they caused mayhem pretty much everywhere they went.

Halloween With the New Addams Family (1977 TV special)

The cast of the original show -- John Astin, Carolyn Jones, Ted Cassidy, Jackie Coogan, Lisa Loring and Ken Weatherwax -- reunite for this celebration of spooky shenanigans. Watch the full episode below on YouTube or see it on Prime Video.

The Addams Family (1991 movie)

This film stars Anjelica Huston as matriarch Morticia Addams and Raul Julia as her loving husband Gomez. A young Christina Ricci -- who appears in Netflix's Wednesday as a "normie" Nevermore Academy dorm mom -- stars as daughter Wednesday, with Jimmy Workman as Pugsley. Christopher Lloyd plays Fester, the family's creepy but lovable long-lost uncle back from the Bermuda Triangle.

Addams Family Values (1993 movie)

Siblings Wednesday and Pugsley Addams are none too happy about the arrival of new baby brother Pubert in this sequel to The Addams Family starring the same crew as the film from two years earlier. This time, Uncle Fester has a gold-digging new love, nanny Debbie, played by Joan Cusack.

Addams Family Reunion (1998 movie)

The Addams clan gets an invitation to a family reunion, but it soon becomes clear they've been united with the wrong brood. This entry in the franchise stars Tim Curry as Gomez and Darryl Hannah as Morticia.

The Addams Family (2019 animated movie)

The first animated comedy about the Addams family moves the colorful clan to the bland suburbs. It features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler and Allison Janney.

The Addams Family 2 (2021 animated movie)

In this sequel to the 2019 film, Morticia and Gomez are distraught that their kids are growing up and addicted to "scream time." So they leave their spooky manse and embark on a road trip in a Victorian-style RV for some family bonding. Tangled adventures ensue, naturally.