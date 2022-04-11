Final Season of 'Better Call Saul' to Reunite Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul

Frank Ockenfels/AMC

The first part of Better Call Saul's sixth and final season is hitting Netflix this month, and Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are getting some screen time during the show's final run. It's safe to say fans are excited about the return of the actors -- that is, if the more than 360,000 likes on this tweet are any indication.

Variety reported on Saturday (prior to that tweet) that Paul and Cranston would reprise their roles for the last season of the Breaking Bad prequel. During a PaleyFest LA panel, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould confirmed the pair would appear in season 6, but didn't offer much more than that.

"How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season," Gould said, according to Variety.

Better Call Saul's sixth season will arrive in two parts. During the first part, seven episodes will premiere between April 18 and May 23. Six more episodes will drop starting on July 11.