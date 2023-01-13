Exclusive Marvel Night Show With 500 Drones Coming to a Disney Park

Marvel fans who have a chance to visit Disneyland Paris in the coming months will revel in the exclusive nighttime show Avengers: Power the Night.

The light show, which runs every night from Jan. 28 through May 8, uses 500 drones to project images of Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Shang-Chi and other superheroes onto the Tower of Terror in Walt Disney Studios Park. That's the French counterpart of Disney World's Hollywood Studios. The show might remind fans of Mysterio's illusions in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, but without the danger.

The imagery is backed by music, lights and pyrotechnic effects that re-create the Marvel Cinematic Universe vibe. The show's soundtrack will be made of iconic scores re-orchestrated at the Abbey Road Studios in London.

A similar show happened when Avengers Campus opened in Paris in July. The Marvel-themed area includes the rides Avengers Assemble: Flight Force (a re-theme of extremely '90s Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith) and Spider-Man Web Adventure.

The area's US counterpart, in Disney California Adventure, includes the rides Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure (there's also Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Disney World's Epcot park). An upcoming expansion will add a multiverse-themed ride that'll take you into an alternate reality where supervillain Thanos triumphed.

The Avengers light show will be part of the finale for Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary celebrations. The first drone show happened when the company kicked off its milestone festivities last April, according to AV Magazine, with the "Disney D-Light" show projecting a giant outline of Mickey Mouse's ears peering round the main park's Sleeping Beauty castle. That show will return on April 12, Disney said Wednesday.

These shows use lightweight custom models based on Parrot BeBop 2 quadcopters, with nine RGBW LEDs providing illumination, AV Magazine noted in 2022.

Last year, the company told the Orange County Register it was exploring the possibility of bringing the drone show to US parks. Disney Springs in Florida ran a similar show for its 2016 holiday season, but they aren't a regular occurrence.