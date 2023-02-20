Everything You Can Find at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios

Super Nintendo World is officially open for business at Universal Studios Hollywood in California. The Nintendo-themed world is the first of two parks coming to North America, and follows the original Super Nintendo World that opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. A third Super Nintendo World will eventually come to Orlando, Florida. Here's everything the Mario park has to offer (including Easter eggs).

There's five games in total, as well as the Mario Kart Bowser's Challenge augmented reality ride. Each game win earns you a key, and three keys unlocks the final showdown with Bowser Jr. to recover the golden mushroom.

The Bowser Jr. game was my personal favorite. It involves dodging Bullet Bill, smacking away Bob-omb and jumping for power-ups.

Oliver Padilla/CNET

The Mario Kart ride was my first time trying augmented reality. There's an impressively designed physical racetrack, but your opponents and weapons are AR. You can aim by moving your head around and launching shells at opponents and enemies by pressing the buttons on your steering wheel. Just beware: Team Bowser is pretty good. I lost both times I went up against them.

Oliver Padilla/CNET

If you get hungry you can get a wide variety of themed food at the Toadstool Cafe, courtesy of Chef Toad. The Luigi Burger looked tempting, but I went with Yoshi's Favorite Fruit and Veggie Salad since I still had some running around to do. There's also a lemonade and Sprite specialty drink with popping boba and mango jelly. For the daring, there's Bowser's Fireball Challenge, an enormous spicy meatball with a puff pastry in the shape of Bowser's head.

And for all you Easter egg hunters out there, there are also four eight-bit characters hidden on displays built-into the walls throughout the land for you to discover with your Power-Up band (sold at the park for $40), so keep your eyes peeled.

Oliver Padilla/CNET

In all, Super Nintendo World is definitely trying to appeal to all ages. Personally, I would've liked more physical challenges or obstacle course type experiences. Each person in your group who wants to play the games will need a Power-Up Band, which adds an upsell component to the trip, much like the magic wands at Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter area. The Power-Up Bands double as an Amiibo though, which allows you to unlock features in Nintendo Switch games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that correspond with the character reflected on the band.

To see our full rundown check out the video below.