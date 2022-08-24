Disney's New Trailer for Live-Action 'Pinocchio' Gives First Look at Puppet Boy

Disney Plus on Wednesday dropped a new trailer for its live-action Pinocchio movie, coming to the streaming service next month.

As kindly toymaker Gepetto, Tom Hanks reunites with his Oscar-winning Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for the film, a faithful retelling of Disney's animated 1940 version of the classic fairy tale about a wooden puppet who dreams of being a human boy.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) voices Pinocchio with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli, Luke Evans as the Coachman and Lorraine Bracco as a new character named Sofia the Seagull.

Composer Alan Silvestri -- who scored Disney's Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Parent Trap and Lilo & Stitch -- is handling music duties, including new songs and a version of When You Wish Upon A Star sung by Erivo.

A teaser trailer dropped on May 31, but the new clip is the first to show Pinocchio in all his splendor. It lays out his introduction to Gepetto and the threat posed by vulpine villain Honest John (Keegan-Michael Key), who asks, "Why on Earth would you want to be real when you can be famous?"

The film is slated to arrive on Sept. 8, which is being billed as Disney Plus Day. It's one of two Pinocchio films being released this year -- the other, a more atmospheric take from Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro -- is fully animated and will stream on Netflix, reportedly in December.

It features voicework from Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton and newcomer Gregory Mann as Pinocchio.