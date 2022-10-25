Disney World Reopening Blizzard Beach, Now With 'Frozen' Theming

Disney World is finally reopening Blizzard Beach on Nov. 13 after its extended pandemic shutdown. And in the meantime, the alpine-themed water park has had a Frozen makeover.

"Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is reopening on Nov. 13 for the holiday season. Plus, for the first time in forever, the water park will include touches from the popular Disney film 'Frozen'!" Disney Parks revealed in a video on Instagram.

The Tike's Peak kiddie play area of the water park has been rethemed to include elements of Disney favorite Frozen, including statues of Olaf and the little Snowgies produced by Elsa's cold in the animated short Frozen Fever. There's also an igloo castle with statues of Anna and Elsa.

There had been rumors the park would not be reopening after a lengthy hiatus. Disney World closed down for COVID in March 2020, but was mostly reopened by July of that year. Disney's other Florida water park, Typhoon Lagoon, reopened in January 2022, but the company had remained tight-lipped on any plans for Blizzard Beach until now.

Disney has also said it's closing Typhoon Lagoon on Nov. 13 for refurbishment.

