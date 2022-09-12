Disney World's 'Tron' Roller Coaster Opening Spring 2023

Disney announced a spring 2023 launch date for Tron Lightcycle Run on Sunday during its D23 Expo. The roller coaster, which is being built in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida, is themed after 1982 cult classic movie Tron.

"We're busy testing Tron Lightcycle Run," Disney Parks chair Josh D'Amaro said during Sunday's A Boundless Future panel in Anaheim, California.

"It's really close to being ready for showtime," D'Amaro said, sharing a sneak peek of his test ride on the new roller coaster. The coaster is a new version of the Tron Lightcycle Power Run opened in 2016 at Shanghai Disneyland.

Other Disney World news announced during D23 included a new night time spectacular at Epcot, Figment meet and greets at Epcot and the Hatbox Ghost coming to Magic Kingdom's Haunted Mansion.

Tron: Lightcycle Run looks absolutely lit, and it’ll open at Magic Kingdom in Disney World in spring 2023. pic.twitter.com/1l4ovNOGRx — Sean Keane@D23 (@SpectacularSean) September 11, 2022

Also announced during the Disney Parks and Experiences Panel at D23 were a potential villains, Coco and Encanto area at Magic Kingdom, the Avengers Campus multiverse expansion at Disneyland, details on the Princess and the Frog retheme of Splash Mountain, the name of the next Disney cruise ship and San Fransokyo at California Adventure.