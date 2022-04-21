Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Reuniting in Season 6 of 'Better Call Saul'

Frank Ockenfels/AMC

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are set to get screen time during Better Call Saul's sixth and final season, which debuted on AMC on April 18. It's safe to say fans are excited about the return of the actors -- that is, if the more than 376,000 likes on this tweet announcing the news are any indication.

Variety reported (prior to that tweet) that Paul and Cranston would reprise their roles for the last season of the Breaking Bad prequel. During a PaleyFest LA panel, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould confirmed the pair would appear in season 6, but didn't offer much more than that.

"How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season," Gould said, according to Variety.

Better Call Saul's sixth season is arriving in two parts. The first part debuted on April 18 and episodes will continue to drop on Mondays until May 23. More episodes will hit AMC starting on July 11.

Correction, 10:30 a.m. PT: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Better Call Saul's home. It's AMC.