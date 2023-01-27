Blake Lively to Star in Movie Adaptation of Novel 'It Ends With Us'

Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel, It Ends With Us, has more than 200,000 ratings on Amazon, averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars. And the story is now on its way to the big screen. In an Instagram video posted Thursday, Hoover revealed that Blake Lively will play Lily Bloom, a small-town florist, and Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin) will play Ryle, the neurosurgeon she falls in love with. Baldoni is also directing the film. No release date was given.

"Blake Lively, y'all," Hoover says in the video. "She's my dream Lily."

Not everyone was as enthused as Hoover.

"Blake Lively being cast as Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us is confusing because the character is 23 in the book and blake is 12 years older ??? like could they not have got someone age appropriate," one person wrote on Twitter.

blake lively being cast as lily bloom in it ends with us is confusing because the character is 23 in the book and blake is 12 years older ??? like could they not have got someone age appropriate — amika (@amikagott) January 27, 2023

Others seemed to think Lively, who's perhaps best known for her performances on the TV show Gossip Girl and in the 2010 crime drama The Town, is lowering herself to act in the film.

"Blake, baby, please don't associate with that trash, you're too good for it," one person wrote.

Said another, "Blake Lively really agreed to play a florist named Lily Blossom Bloom, be so serious."

finding out that blake lively is starring in colleen hoovers “it ends with us” movie adaption ruined my ENTIRE NIGHT. blake baby please don’t associate with that trash, you’re too good for it 😭😭😭 — em (taylor’s version) (@mirrorballbabe) January 27, 2023

Blake Lively really agreed to play a florist named Lily Blossom Bloom, be so serious https://t.co/Y82tWnajTG — lizzy (@dexxedo) January 27, 2023

someone tell me colleen hoover is joking about the it ends with us movie being made with blake lively in leading role — ema (evermore era) (@hotasswifting) January 27, 2023

so apparently @blakelively is one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse... who knew?? #TheEndIsNear — mdrnsamurai⭐(y00t#7294 UR)(👻,👻)(555.5){GODS}❓🍒 (@mdrnsamurai) January 27, 2023

The book is about domestic violence, and in the video, Hoover showed fans the house her mother moved their family to when Hoover was 4. She praised her mother for "getting us out of a scary situation" and bringing the family to the house. Hoover has been open about the fact that her father's abuse of her mother inspired It Ends With Us.

Hoover has sold over 20 million books, and It Ends With Us was the top-selling print book of 2022, Variety reports, sitting on the New York Times Best Seller List for over 90 weeks.

There were plans for an It Ends With Us-themed adult coloring book, but publisher Atria Books canceled that project earlier this month after a backlash due to the serious themes of the book.

"The coloring book was developed with Lily's strength in mind, but I can absolutely see how this was tone-deaf," Hoover wrote on Instagram on Jan. 11.