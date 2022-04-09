The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

Prime Video's sci-fi offerings cover a surprisingly deep range of stories. Aside from the Arnie classics, you'll find a handful of smaller, indie gems, such as Coherence, widely regarded as one of the best hidden sci-fi gems out there.

Scroll down for our top picks for sci-fi movies on Prime Video you can stream right now.

The Vast of Night (2019) Amazon Studios Here's another cool indie sci-fi to put on your radar. The Vast of Night ticks a lot of boxes for a film on a budget. Surprisingly high production values, impressive performances and inventive camerawork help tell the story of two teenagers in '50s New Mexico who chase down the potentially extraterrestrial origins of a mysterious audio frequency.

The City of Lost Children (1995) UGC Before Amélie, Jean-Pierre Jeunet brought his flair and visual stylings to a sci-fi fantasy (co-directed by Marc Caro). The City of Lost Children follows an evil scientist who kidnaps children, thinking their dreams are the key to prevent aging.

Black Box (2020) Amazon Studios/YouTube/CNET Screenshot For those missing Black Mirror, this will go some way to filling that gap. Black Box follows a father who tries to piece his life back together after a car accident. He agrees to an experimental procedure that leads him to the darkest recesses of his mind.

Coherence (2013) Oscilloscope Laboratories/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Coherence doesn't need an Avatar-size budget to craft a compelling story. The low-budget indie film follows friends at a dinner party who start noticing bizarre occurrences after a comet passes. Even more unsettling because of its grounded setting, Coherence nails the brief of true indie gem.

Dredd (2012) Lionsgate/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Alex Garland fans will be familiar with Judge Dredd. One of the earlier films that came from the sci-fi auteur's pen (based on a comic), the sci-fi actioner follows the eponymous judge, who covers everything from jury to executioner. In a dystopic metropolis, Dredd and his apprentice attempt to bring down drug lord Ma-Ma, played by Lena Headey.

Infinity Chamber (2016) Alameda Entertainment/YouTube/CNET Screenshot Intriguing premise? Check. Low budget? Check. Twist in the end? Check. This indie sci-fi mystery from Travis Milloy solidifies its place in the Google Search quest for "best indie sci-fi gems." Infinity Chamber's complex story focuses on a man held in an automated detention facility. He must fight superior technology to escape, an immensely tricky feat.

Archive (2020) Vertical Entertainment/YouTube/CNET Screenshot For a well-made, thoughtful sci-fi that makes sure not to let its meditations overtake entertainment value, Archive is a great shout. The British directorial debut from Gavin Rothery stars Theo James as a scientist working on making an AI as human as possible. His reasons are hidden, personal and sure to put a spanner in the works. Drawing comparisons to Ex Machina, Archive is assured storytelling with an astute focus on character.

The Terminator (1984) Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Not much needs to be said about the first in the Terminator franchise. Apparently born of a fever dream, James Cameron's story gives us a cyborg assassin sent from the future to kill Sarah Connor, whose unborn son is destined to save mankind from the robot apocalypse.

Robocop (1987) Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images Haven't seen RoboCop yet? The '80s classic has been referenced in everything from Ready Player One to Community to Sailor Moon. It centers on a police officer who's brutally murdered, only to come back as a cyborg on a crime-stopping rampage.

Predator (1987) Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images It seems movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger are a feature on this list. A classic action flick, Predator follows an elite paramilitary rescue team stalked by a technologically advanced alien.

The Fly (1986) Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images You could go on an '80s classics binge with the amount of iconic movies on Prime Video. Perhaps surprisingly, The Fly is a remake of the 1958 film of the same name, just with added gore and Jeff Goldblum. The David Cronenberg film has become a classic in its own right.

The Tomorrow War (2021) Amazon Prime Video It's hard to leave The Tomorrow War off this list, because it's Prime Video's big sci-fi actioner starring Chris Pratt. It follows a schoolteacher who's drafted into a war with aliens -- in the future. An easily digestible flick that you can watch while looking at your phone.