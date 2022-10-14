Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
The Best Gifts for Tweens (Tween Approved)

Impress the tween in your life this holiday season with a cool gift they'll actually want.

Desiree DeNunzio headshot
Desiree DeNunzio
4 min read
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you're trying to find a gift for a kid who's in the tween zone (between the ages of 9 and 12), you probably already know how challenging it can be to find the perfect present. They're not little anymore and they're not quite teenagers yet, but their tastes have matured. But tweens all have one thing in common: They're definitely still into getting presents for the holidays.

Our research of the top products for this age group included input from the actual tweens in our lives -- because what might have seemed cool when you were a preteen might not actually resonate with Gen Z. These are the latest products coveted by tweens, from an electric scooter to affordable AirPods and more. Whether your preteen is into gaming, snapping selfies or simply relaxing, you'll find a great gift here to suit their interests.

So, ready to get an amazing gift for the hardest person to shop for on your list? Read on to discover our suggestions and win some major cool points with your tween on Hanukkah, Christmas and beyond.
Razor

Razor E100 electric scooter

For zipping around

An electric scooter is a great way to get tweens off their screens and heading outside. And luckily, not all motorized scooters are the dangerous, bulky behemoths you see commuters zipping around on. Razor's E100 is for kids ages 8 and up, and the max speed is 10mph. Tweens will especially appreciate the blue LEDs on the deck that light up whenever you twist the throttle.

Read our Razor E100 Glow review.

 

$148 at Amazon
Urban Outfitters

TonyMoly Superfood Mask Bowl Set

For luminous skin

Give the gift of luminous skin with this six-piece mask set. Tweens will find every mask they need for a healthy complexion, including a green tea sheet mask to brighten and purify, an aloe mask for intense hydration, and a coconut sheet mask to clean and revitalize.

$16 at Amazon
$15 at Urban Outfitters
SteelSeries

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL gaming keyboard

For the ultimate gaming setup

If the tween in your life is into PC gaming, take their gaming setup up a notch with a gaming keyboard. The SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL is our favorite budget gaming keyboard thanks to its durability, super-quiet gaming switches and eight lighting zones. Bonus: It's also IP32 water-resistant so it won't matter if your tween is a chronic spiller.

$45 at SteelSeries
$45 at Amazon
Urban Outfitters

Smoko Vibrating Boo Pillow

For curling up on the couch

Tweens are crazy about boba tea, and your preteen will love cozying up with this cute vibrating pillow. Not only does it vibrate, but it will massage their back while they read a book or binge-watch the latest show their friends can't stop talking about.

$79 at Urban Outfitters
Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

For snapping selfies

What better way to take selfies and fun pics with friends than with an Instax? It's easy to throw into a large pocket or backpack so you can document your daily life. And there's something great about immediately getting a physical photo to hold onto as soon as you take the pic.

$70 at Walmart
$66 at Amazon
Amazon

Photo Clip String Lights

For a touch of sparkle

Once your tween starts snapping pics with their Instax, they'll need a great backdrop and lighting. These dreamy string lights help add a magical feel to any room. With 50 clips to hang up their favorite pics, your tween will love their new sparkling retreat.

$11 at Amazon
Sarah Tew/CNET

AirPods Pro

For listening to music and more

AirPods are a tween staple. But if you don't want to shell out $249 for Apple's new AirPod Pro 2, you might want to consider the lower-cost first-gen AirPod Pro buds, which still offer a comfortable in-ear design and solid active noise cancellation. Both versions are great for listening to music, tuning into Tiktok and more.

$200 at Best Buy
Gel Blaster

Gel Blaster Surge

For battle-blasting tweens

Gel Blaster's Surge is tons of fun for both kids and adults. But be forewarned that you definitely want to take this one outside, and the "Gellets" do sting a little on impact -- not as bad as paintball or airsoft, but protective eyewear is recommended. The best part is that the gel pellets are water based and evaporate after shooting them. No more cleaning up a hundred foam Nerf darts afterwards.

$50 at Gel Blaster
$50 at Amazon
Amazon

Throw Throw Burrito

Let the games (and chaos) begin

If you're a fan of Exploding Kittens (of even if you're not), you'll get a kick out of this game. It's a card game and dodgeball (but with burritos!), all in one. Players collect matching cards to score points, all while dodging flying burritos thrown at you by your opponents. It's a great way to get tweens off their screen and running around -- just be sure to move any breakables out of the line of fire.

$25 at Amazon
Uncommon Goods

DIY Mochi Ice Cream Kit

Mmmm... mochi

What tween doesn't love mochi? Making homemade mochi can be tricky, but this kit makes it super easy, and it'll be a fun rainy-day project for your preteen. Flavors include matcha green tea and cocoa powder, but you can come up with your own flavors too!

$34 at Uncommon Goods
$40 at Amazon
Spikeball

Spikeball

Fast-paced fun

Spikeball is a super-trendy, fast-paced game that combines elements of volleyball and four square. Instead of hitting a large ball over a straight net, you're smacking a softer, grapefruit-size ball onto a bouncy, ringed one, sort of like tetherball but without the string. 

Be prepared, parents: This is a physical game, one that requires fast movement and probably some diving if you want to score points. Consequently, this might be best for just the kids, although it does require four players.

$65 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED

The ultimate holiday gift for gaming

The Nintendo Switch became a hot item during the pandemic, and it's still high on tweens' wish lists. If your kid doesn't have a Nintendo Switch, you can't go wrong with this gaming system. It's a splurge, but it's not as expensive as the PS5 or Xbox Series X, and it's easier to get your hands on than either of those consoles.

The Switch provides hours and hours of fun with games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Odyssey. Check out more great game suggestions here. It's fun for adults, too.

$350 at Amazon
$350 at Best Buy
$350 at Target
