The Best Gifts for Tweens (Tween Approved)

If you're trying to find a gift for a kid who's in the tween zone (between the ages of 9 and 12), you probably already know how challenging it can be to find the perfect present. They're not little anymore and they're not quite teenagers yet, but their tastes have matured. But tweens all have one thing in common: They're definitely still into getting presents for the holidays.

Our research of the top products for this age group included input from the actual tweens in our lives -- because what might have seemed cool when you were a preteen might not actually resonate with Gen Z. These are the latest products coveted by tweens, from an electric scooter to affordable AirPods and more. Whether your preteen is into gaming, snapping selfies or simply relaxing, you'll find a great gift here to suit their interests.

So, ready to get an amazing gift for the hardest person to shop for on your list? Read on to discover our suggestions and win some major cool points with your tween on Hanukkah, Christmas and beyond.

Razor An electric scooter is a great way to get tweens off their screens and heading outside. And luckily, not all motorized scooters are the dangerous, bulky behemoths you see commuters zipping around on. Razor's E100 is for kids ages 8 and up, and the max speed is 10mph. Tweens will especially appreciate the blue LEDs on the deck that light up whenever you twist the throttle. Read our Razor E100 Glow review.

Urban Outfitters Give the gift of luminous skin with this six-piece mask set. Tweens will find every mask they need for a healthy complexion, including a green tea sheet mask to brighten and purify, an aloe mask for intense hydration, and a coconut sheet mask to clean and revitalize.

SteelSeries If the tween in your life is into PC gaming, take their gaming setup up a notch with a gaming keyboard. The SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL is our favorite budget gaming keyboard thanks to its durability, super-quiet gaming switches and eight lighting zones. Bonus: It's also IP32 water-resistant so it won't matter if your tween is a chronic spiller.

Urban Outfitters Tweens are crazy about boba tea, and your preteen will love cozying up with this cute vibrating pillow. Not only does it vibrate, but it will massage their back while they read a book or binge-watch the latest show their friends can't stop talking about.

Amazon What better way to take selfies and fun pics with friends than with an Instax? It's easy to throw into a large pocket or backpack so you can document your daily life. And there's something great about immediately getting a physical photo to hold onto as soon as you take the pic.

Amazon Once your tween starts snapping pics with their Instax, they'll need a great backdrop and lighting. These dreamy string lights help add a magical feel to any room. With 50 clips to hang up their favorite pics, your tween will love their new sparkling retreat.

Sarah Tew/CNET AirPods are a tween staple. But if you don't want to shell out $249 for Apple's new AirPod Pro 2, you might want to consider the lower-cost first-gen AirPod Pro buds, which still offer a comfortable in-ear design and solid active noise cancellation. Both versions are great for listening to music, tuning into Tiktok and more.

Gel Blaster Gel Blaster's Surge is tons of fun for both kids and adults. But be forewarned that you definitely want to take this one outside, and the "Gellets" do sting a little on impact -- not as bad as paintball or airsoft, but protective eyewear is recommended. The best part is that the gel pellets are water based and evaporate after shooting them. No more cleaning up a hundred foam Nerf darts afterwards.

Amazon If you're a fan of Exploding Kittens (of even if you're not), you'll get a kick out of this game. It's a card game and dodgeball (but with burritos!), all in one. Players collect matching cards to score points, all while dodging flying burritos thrown at you by your opponents. It's a great way to get tweens off their screen and running around -- just be sure to move any breakables out of the line of fire.

Uncommon Goods What tween doesn't love mochi? Making homemade mochi can be tricky, but this kit makes it super easy, and it'll be a fun rainy-day project for your preteen. Flavors include matcha green tea and cocoa powder, but you can come up with your own flavors too!

Spikeball Spikeball is a super-trendy, fast-paced game that combines elements of volleyball and four square. Instead of hitting a large ball over a straight net, you're smacking a softer, grapefruit-size ball onto a bouncy, ringed one, sort of like tetherball but without the string. Be prepared, parents: This is a physical game, one that requires fast movement and probably some diving if you want to score points. Consequently, this might be best for just the kids, although it does require four players.