The Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video

Got a couple of spare hours for a fantasy treat? Prime Video's catalog of fantasy films will satisfy. Whether you're looking for a brand new release or a gem from the fantasy vault, there's something everyone (although Prime Video's list is quite short).

Check out some of the best fantasy movies below!

Amazon Prime Video Cinderella (2021) Starring Camila Cabello (and yes, James Corden as a giant rat), this Cinderella adaptation is a jukebox musical that is surprisingly enjoyable once you get past how in-your-face it is. It's a light-hearted time with a feisty Cinderella calling the shots.

Paramount Love and Monsters (2020) This is one of those titles that really does what it says on the tin. Is there love? Yep. Are there monsters? You betcha. Love and Monsters was an underrated release that showcases Dylan O'Brien as a young man trying to reconnect with his high school girlfriend... after the end of the world, with a bunch of monsters between them.

Universal/Getty Images Field of Dreams (1989) It's not often you get the intersection of fantasy and sports at the movies, but Field of Dreams is easily the most iconic film of that particular hybrid. Starring Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field on his property that soon becomes home to the ghosts of baseball players from the past, this is the film that brought us the iconic line: "If you build it, he will come."

Momentum Pictures Dorian Gray (2009) Adapted from Oscar Wilde's classic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, this 2009 film tells the story of Dorian Gray (Ben Barnes) and the portrait he keeps hidden away, which becomes older and more tainted while he lives on in eternal youth. The film also stars Colin Firth as Lord Henry Wotton.

01 Distribution Pinocchio (2019) This Italian live-action Pinocchio is one that will stick with you long after you watch it. Starring Federico Ielapi as Pinocchio and Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, the film follows the story of young puppet boy Pinocchio and his quest to become a real boy. It gets dark at times, but it works.