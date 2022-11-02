'Avatar: Way of Water' Trailer Sweeps Viewers Into Underwater World

A new trailer for Avatar 2: The Way of Water, came out on Wednesday, taking fans back to the world of the blue-skinned Na'vi for the first time since 2009. The full trailer follows a teaser trailer that came out in May and has earned 25 million views in five months.

Director James Cameron shot many sequences underwater, using new cameras developed for that purpose.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder and Giovanni Ribisi are among those reprising their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver back in a different part. Worthington plays Jake Sully, who left his human body to wed Saldaña's Neytiri and join her in life on Pandora. Weaver played a human, Dr. Grace Augustine, in the first film, but returns as Jake and Neytiri's daughter Kiri. Kate Winslet joins the cast as a free diver named Ronal. Winslet learned free diving for the film, and reportedly held her breath for a whopping seven minutes.

The film is reportedly over three hours long, but Cameron told Empire in May that "I don't want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours. ... it's OK to get up and go pee."

Get used to seeing the lush world of Pandora again, because three sequels to this film are planned, coming in 2024, 2026 and 2028.