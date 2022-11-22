'Avatar: The Way of Water' Drops Another Spectacular Trailer

Another visually impressive trailer is out for Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron's 2009 epic.

With a reported $250 million budget, Avatar 2 is one of the most expensive films of all time, and that cash can be seen in the footage released Monday. Check out the big screen-worthy trailer below.

The trailer opens with Na'vi flying atop winged creatures, then shows big vistas of the people's stunning resort-worthy water world. We then see robotic intruders apparently marching onto the Na'vi's shores, along with sweet moments of Sully's expanded family playing together.

Avatar 2 is "set more than a decade after the events of the first film" and "tells the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," per the description from 20th Century Studios.

The new trailer doesn't reveal much more in the way of a plot, but we get a good look at Sam Worthington's Jake Sully, a former human who left his body to permanently become one of the Na'vi blue aliens in the original blockbuster.

The sequel also brings back Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver (in a different role), and adds Kate Winslet among others.

Avatar: The Way of the Water is scheduled to exclusively hit theaters Dec. 16.