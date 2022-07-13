Attention, Parents: 'Bluey' Season 3 Is Coming to Disney Plus

If you have little ones in your household, chances are they get excited about the popular kids' TV show Bluey. And if you're a parent with multiple TVs in the home, chances are you've watched -- or overheard -- every episode of the first two seasons. Good news: Bluey season 3 is set to arrive on Disney Plus on Aug. 10. Prepare to be delighted by Bingo, Bluey, Bandit, Chilli and the rest of the gang when they return with more adventures.

The third season of the show will air in two parts on Disney Plus, with the first 25 episodes coming out in August and the other half dropping later this year. An Australian export, the Emmy-winning animated series became popular in the US after Disney licensed the series and began airing episodes in 2019. Hailed for its family-friendly, authentic storylines, Bluey has found fans among children and adults alike. The series has spawned toys, books, fashion and other merchandise, as well as a theatrical adaptation. For those who want the ultimate experience, there's even a Bluey Airbnb house in Brisbane, Australia.

For the show's new season, upcoming episodes will include a mission to outer space for Jack, Rusty and Mackenzie, game day with the Heelers and Lucky's family, and a mysterious, lost toy. Bluey episodes are roughly eight minutes long, and viewers can currently stream more than 100 episodes of seasons 1 and 2 on Disney Plus.