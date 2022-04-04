'Attack on Titan' Will End Next Year

Funimation

Attack on Titan will come to its conclusion when Final Season Part 3 (or Final Arc) airs in 2023, the anime's official Japanese Twitter revealed Sunday. It came as the last episode of the Final Season Part 2 aired on Japanese TV and hit streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The series is based on the manga of the same name and sees humanity facing off against terrifying giants that just want to eat them. It's set in a bleak post-apocalyptic world where the last surviving people take refuge in walled cities, as Titans wander the lands outside, and it's absolutely amazing.

The final chapter of the manga was published last year.