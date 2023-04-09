Andy Serkis Wants to Be Clear: That's His Hair in 'Luther: The Fallen Sun'

Think about the first time you saw Andy Serkis perform. For many of us it was as Gollum/Sméagol in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. For others it was as Caesar in the Planet of the Apes films. And then there's his Ulysses Klaue in Marvel movies, Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and, most recently, Kino Loy in the Disney Plus series Andor. No matter what role it is, Serkis always brings a compelling depth to the characters he plays.

His latest turn is as the serial killer David Robey in the Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun. The new film sees Idris Elba reprising the role he played over five seasons on the crime thriller Luther.

"We're living in a time where we see horror, and we're desensitized to real horror that we see through video footage from a policeman's camera to a true crime show that we watch on television. It's part of our psyche to watch horrific things in an environment where we're protected," said Serkis in an interview with CNET over a video call. "And so in a way, the monster that David Roby is, is a reflection of the world that we live in to a certain extent."

The new film is a continuation of a series that had some incredible villains. Serkis said he's taking on that mantle but everything is on a bigger scale because it's a film this time around. Though Serkis is no stranger to playing a "bad guy," he loses himself in the role with relish.



"Certain actors are able to express most by being versions of themselves," said Serkis. "I'm completely the opposite to that. In a sense, I can express the truth of the character more the further away it is from myself, I suppose. And that's always been the case. I don't know why it is. It's interesting, I find. I think actor's processes fascinate me constantly."

Luther: The Fallen Sun is now streaming on Netflix. If you're like me, you might be drawn to Serkis' hair in the film, which I thought was a wig. But ever the chameleon, even without motion capture, Serkis explained that "it's all my own. The makeup team has spent hours putting peroxide in my hair and giving the comb-over that it deserved."