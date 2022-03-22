Video Games Are Shaping the Metaverse Okta Data Breach Xbox 'Sonic 2' Furry Controllers Nvidia's New Chips Tax Deadlines
'And Just Like That' Renewed by HBO Max for Season 2

The Sex and the City reboot is coming back for round two.

Corinne Reichert
And Just Like That HBO Sex and the City

And Just Like That is a prequel to HBO's much-loved TV series Sex and the City, reuniting Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis (but not Kim Cattrall).

And Just Like That has been renewed for a second season on HBO Max, the streaming platform announced Tuesday via a video on Instagram.

"And just like that," the video caption says, "we're coming back for season 2."

The video shows clips of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Miranda Hobbes and their friends from the first season, including newcomers Seema Patel, Lisa Todd Wexley, Dr. Nya Wallace and Che Diaz. HBO did not say which characters would be returning for season 2, however.

Sarah Jessica Parker posted a picture of the cast at the season 1 premiere, with the caption: "Season 2: Thank you to our audience."

While the show was criticized by some for its handling of diversity and its cringey plot lines, it had "the strongest debut of any Max Original series to date," according to HBO Max.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters played by these powerful, amazing actors," Michael Patrick King, executive producer, said in a statement. "The fact is, we're all thrilled."

No word yet on a release date for the second season.

