AEW All Out 2022: Start Times, How to Watch and Full Card

It's been a tough few months for AEW. Its two biggest stars, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, were taken out with injuries -- and questionable creative around stars like FTR and Wardlow haven't helped. But AEW pay-per-view shows almost always deliver, and AEW hopes to get back on the right track with All Out on Sunday.

It's a huge show, with 11 matches on the main card. The biggest match on the card is CM Punk's rematch against Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship. Moxley beat Punk in a shocking 3 minute match last week on Dynamite thanks to Punk's storyline injured foot -- but Punk hopes to reclaim the gold in his hometown of Chicago.

There are two big grudge matches in Bryan Danielson versus Chris Jericho and Christian Cage versus Jungle Boy. An eight-man ladder match will determine the next challenger for the AEW Championship. With Thunda Rosa out, an Interim AEW Women's Championship is up for grabs. The Acclaimed finally get a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

All Out will also see the crowning of AEW's inaugural Trios Champions. There's a strong argument that the last thing AEW needs is more titles -- the All Atlantic Championship, which debuted at Forbidden Door, is on the preshow, so we already have titles insufficiently important for pay-per-view cards -- but Kenny Omega's return to PPV is sure to be spectacular.

Match card

AEW Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho.

Interim AEW Women's Championship: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayer vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker.

AEW Tag Team Championships: Swerve in my Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed.

AEW World Trios Championship: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Adam Page and The Dark Order.

Ladder Match for AEW Championship shot: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Penta vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. a mystery entrant.

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena.

Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley.

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy.

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobs.

House of Black vs. Darby Allin, Sting and Miro.

Preshow card

AEW All Atlantic Championship: Pac (c) vs. Kip Sabian.

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii.

FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker.

Mixed tag team match: Tay Melo and Sammy Guervara vs. Ruby Sho and Ortiz.

How to watch AEW All Out, start times

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) Sunday, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, AEW All Out's main show begins early Monday at 1 a.m. BST (midnight preshow). Down Under, the show begins at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday (9 a.m. preshow).

AEW All Out is available via PPV at $50, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through Bleacher Report. You can watch through the app or the website. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it , where it costs $20 (£16, AU$28).