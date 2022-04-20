Coca-Cola Byte Tastes Like Pop Rocks. Here's When You Can Try Coke's New Pixel Drink

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola's newest flavor will be available in two weeks, and it's totally different from the Starlight "space" flavored Coke that was launched in February. It's called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, and the giant soda company says it tastes like pixels. Pixels aren't the first thing I think of when I need to quench my thirst, but I decided to give it a try anyway (see my taste test below).

The company says it's the first Coca-Cola flavor born in the metaverse and that it's been hidden in plain sight. "An early look at the beverage appeared in a new island created in Fortnite," Coca-Cola said.

"What I find especially exciting about this Coke Creation is the intentional air of mystery in defining the taste of a pixel. We know that any new Coca-Cola Creations expression will provoke debate and curiosity, which we welcome," Oana Vlad, Coca-Cola's senior director of strategy, told me.

Coca-Cola said it'll release more limited-edition beverages later this year, but the company expects Byte to be the drop of the season. Here's what you need to know about the new Coke Byte.

Here's how my Coke Byte taste test went

According to Coca-Cola, it tastes like pixels. It "brings the flavor of pixels to life in a beverage that transcends both the digital and physical realms," it said in the press release.

I received a tall, slender can of Coca-Cola's new Byte Coke and upon opening it, it had quite a loud fizz -- much more carbonation than the Starlight Coke. This one has a brown hue like a regular Coke Zero (I expected it to be purple), with a very sweet smell. When I took a sip of the Coke Byte, the fizziness was so strong that it reminded me of when I would eat Pop Rocks as a kid. Maybe that's what pixels taste like? The flavor was soft but still tasted like a Coke Zero. I could taste the sweetener used to replace the sugar... possibly Splenda?

See my experience with the Coca-Cola Starlight "space" flavored drink, which I thought tasted like a ginger soda. If I had to choose between the two, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte would be my choice, since the flavor is more normal.

Can I buy the Coca-Cola Byte now?

Not today. Coke's new Byte drink won't be available in the US till May 2. Until then, Coca-Cola says it'll "live in the metaverse."

Where can I buy Coke Byte?

Though Starlight was available in stores, Coca-Cola Byte will only be available for purchase on Coke's website starting May 2. The company says it'll be available in "super limited quantity" on a first-come, first-served basis.

It'll be sold in twin packs of 12-ounce cans, but it's unclear how much they'll cost.

How long will the pixel-flavored Coke be around?

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte will be available in extremely limited quantities, and the portal for purchase will be open only for a limited period of time while supplies last.

Why did Coca-Cola come out with a pixel-flavored drink?

Coca-Cola says it was inspired by the creativity of the global gaming community and decided to create Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte to bring the flavor of pixels to life.

"This new Coca-Cola Creations flavor is an amazing nod to gamers from one of the most iconic brands in existence," Lachlan Power, a professional gamer and PWR founder, said in the press release.

What's on Coke Byte's Fortnite island?

The Fortnite Pixel Point island is an area in the game where you can interact with other players. It has four multiplayer minigames: The Castle, The Escape, The Race and The Tower.

What is the Coca-Cola AR game?

In addition to the Fortnite Pixel Point island, Coca-Cola is launching an augmented reality experience. You'll be able to access it by scanning a Byte Coke on the Coca-Cola Creations website.

Here's how Coca-Cola describes it: "The game tells the story of BYTE, an 8-bit pixel who was left behind when Coca-Cola Byte entered the metaverse. Using fingers to hold down arrows, players will guide BYTE to 'jump' up a spiral staircase so the lone pixel can rejoin the Coca-Cola logo. Players' finish times will be recorded in a virtual leaderboard that can be shared on social media."

