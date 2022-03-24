Pepsi

Pancake Day was March 1, but Pepsi is celebrating flapjacks with its latest flavor, Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola. The soft drink giant describes the limited-edition soda as a blend of "the indulgent flavor profile maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of a Pepsi."

Launched in collaboration with IHOP, Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola isn't currently available in stores: Starting Thursday, curious consumers can take a snapshot of their pancake stack and share the photo on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #ShowUsYourStack. (The pics don't have to be of IHOP pancakes -- they can be from another restaurant or your own kitchen.)

Introducing our limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola 🥞



Share a video/image of your pancake stacks & tag @IHOP + #ShowUsYourStack + #PepsiSweepstakes for the chance to win. One consumer will also be surprised with our custom Pepsi Spout! pic.twitter.com/NqAkkirzz2 — Pepsi (@pepsi) March 24, 2022

Two thousand daring drinkers will be chosen to receive 12-ounce cans of Pepsi Maple Syrup. One winner will receive a bottle with a custom "spout" inspired by IHOP's syrup pitchers.

Fans must follow @Pepsi on Instagram and Twitter for the duration of the sweepstakes, which ends March 29.

Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola follows in the carbonated trail of other unique Pepsi flavor combinations -- including apple pie, hot chocolate, Cracker Jack and Peeps.

Last month, Pepsi unveiled Pepsi Nitro, a nitrogen-infused cola available in regular and vanilla flavors.