Mode cannabis dosing device lets you personalize each hit

Mode

Vapor Dosing Technologies is launching the first cannabis dosing device that allows you to personalize your dose down to the milligram. The Mode device, announced for CES 2021, works with universal 510 cartridges, and uses haptic feedback to tell you when to inhale and exhale. In addition, the Mode's app allows you to lock the device so children can't use it, and offers a dashboard with information on products, past dosages, recommendations and other stats.

The Mode is the first device to add such precise personalization in dosing. Pax's Era Pro vape pen has preselected dose settings you can pick from, but it only works with Pax's proprietary pods. Dosist pens have preset 2.5 milligram doses, and the Da Vinci IQ2 will tell you how much you've taken per hit, but doesn't control the dose.

The idea behind the Mode is to make vaping largely free of guesswork for people who are new to cannabis or who want to be precise with dosing.

The Mode will retail for $100 and is available for preorder now. Devices are slated to ship in the first half of 2021.

