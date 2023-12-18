Best Booze for Sci-Fi Fans: Star Wars Wine, GoT Whiskey and More
From Skywalker wines to Game of Thrones spirits, these are the best boozy gifts for fantasy fans.
There’s nothing quite like finding merch you love that’s inspired by your favorite sci-fi shows, fantasy films and RPGs. It’s even more exciting when those accessories are also boozy-inspired. If you or someone you love enjoys the fantasy genre (and drinking), these are the best boozy gifts you can get. Some of those fantastical delights include Johnnie Walker's Game of Thrones scotches and George Lucas' line of Skywalker Wines. If you've got a fantasy fan on your list who likes to uncork a bottle now and again, liquid gift options abound. From Trekkies to Potterheads and everyone in between, these are the best bottles of nerd booze to give this season.
Read more: Kitchen Gifts Under $25
Inhabitants of the frozen north need something to warm their spirit and this blended Scotch comes from Clynelish, the Northernmost distiller in Scotland. Expect a sweet, smooth and fruity whiskey with slight woody notes.
This smokey scotch is inspired by Daenerys Targaryen and her fire-breathing dragons. A rounded sweetness gives way to notes of vanilla, hints of spice, subtle smoke and a warm, smooth finish.
Don't be fooled by the "ale" designation; this line of Star Trek-inspired booze includes a rye whiskey aged in newly charred white oak barrels and a smooth vodka distilled four times in a stainless steel still. Plus, these bottles couldn't possibly look any cooler sitting atop your bar.
The Romulan rye whiskey sells for $85 and the vodka for $75, or you can get the bundle for $155.
Somehow the mastermind behind Star Wars has found time to run a California winery. Skywalker wines run the gamut from Pinot Noirs and red blends to sparkling whites and rosé. Find them directly through the website and order a few bottles for the Star Wars fan-wine drinker on your list.
Movie nerds who pop bottles of vino probably know about the famed director's well-rated wines. This Super Tuscan-style blend features lively notes of blackberry, cherry, currant and anise.
Mead, or honey wine, is the tipple of choice in many a fantasyland or fairy tale. This artisan metheglin-style Danish mead sports hibiscus and hops, giving it a softer citrus flavor and floral aroma with a dry finish.
As far as we know, real Viking blood is not used in the making of this mead.
This elegant whiskey decanter is perfect for anyone who leans toward the dark side.
Disturbingly dark and strong, it's only right that an Imperial Stormtrooper would guzzle Imperial Stout after a long shift of shooting at (and often missing) the good guys. You can nab a 4-pack of cans of the Russian stout for $15 on Total Wine.
While this isn't an officially sanctioned product, fans of the wizarding world will likely make the connection easily. This (butter) scotch beer is like a cream soda but with butterscotch. It's non-alcoholic and so good for the whole coven. Oh, and you won't have to travel to the Hogshead Inn to get some.
A round of Dungeons and Dragons can roll on for hours. You can liven up your next RPG sesh with this cocktail compendium featuring 75 RPG-inspired cocktail creations. Try a boozy Dragon the Beach or a Potion of Strength to keep the party going.
Potterheads who fancy a tipple have options too. This book is less about spells and more about spritzes, martinis, margaritas and party punch.
It's not all about hard booze for GoT fans. This House of Dragons collection of wine features a California Cab, Lodi Red Blend and Oregon Pinot Noir all wrapped up in House of the Dragon packaging.