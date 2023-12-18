Don't be fooled by the "ale" designation; this line of Star Trek-inspired booze includes a rye whiskey aged in newly charred white oak barrels and a smooth vodka distilled four times in a stainless steel still. Plus, these bottles couldn't possibly look any cooler sitting atop your bar.

The Romulan rye whiskey sells for $85 and the vodka for $75, or you can get the bundle for $155.