Best Booze for Sci-Fi Fans: Star Wars Wine, GoT Whiskey and More

From Skywalker wines to Game of Thrones spirits, these are the best boozy gifts for fantasy fans.

$42 at Wine Searcher
Winter is coming, you guys
$40 at Wine-searcher
Fire cannot kill a dragon
$155 at Star Trek Spirits
Live long and vodka!
See at Skywalker Vineyards
May the pours be with you
$35 at Grand Wine Cellar
A bottle you can't refuse
$29 at Wine Searcher
Drink like you mead it
$34 at Amazon
Luke, I am your decanter
$15 at Total Wine
A beer for bad guys
$25 at Amazon
For a Hogshead happy hour
$13 at Amazon
Dungeons and drams
$18 at Amazon
Expecto Patrón
$57 at Wine
For someone who drinks and knows things (UPDATE: Currently Out of Stock)

There’s nothing quite like finding merch you love that’s inspired by your favorite sci-fi shows, fantasy films and RPGs. It’s even more exciting when those accessories are also boozy-inspired. If you or someone you love enjoys the fantasy genre (and drinking), these are the best boozy gifts you can get. Some of those fantastical delights include Johnnie Walker's Game of Thrones scotches and George Lucas' line of Skywalker Wines. If you've got a fantasy fan on your list who likes to uncork a bottle now and again, liquid gift options abound. From Trekkies to Potterheads and everyone in between, these are the best bottles of nerd booze to give this season.

Inhabitants of the frozen north need something to warm their spirit and this blended Scotch comes from Clynelish, the Northernmost distiller in Scotland. Expect a sweet, smooth and fruity whiskey with slight woody notes.

$42 at Wine Searcher
This smokey scotch is inspired by Daenerys Targaryen and her fire-breathing dragons. A rounded sweetness gives way to notes of vanilla, hints of spice, subtle smoke and a warm, smooth finish.

$40 at Wine-searcher
Don't be fooled by the "ale" designation; this line of Star Trek-inspired booze includes a rye whiskey aged in newly charred white oak barrels and a smooth vodka distilled four times in a stainless steel still. Plus, these bottles couldn't possibly look any cooler sitting atop your bar. 

The Romulan rye whiskey sells for $85 and the vodka for $75, or you can get the bundle for $155.

$155 at Star Trek Spirits
Somehow the mastermind behind Star Wars has found time to run a California winery. Skywalker wines run the gamut from Pinot Noirs and red blends to sparkling whites and rosé. Find them directly through the website and order a few bottles for the Star Wars fan-wine drinker on your list.

See at Skywalker Vineyards
Movie nerds who pop bottles of vino probably know about the famed director's well-rated wines. This Super Tuscan-style blend features lively notes of blackberry, cherry, currant and anise.

$35 at Grand Wine Cellar
Mead, or honey wine, is the tipple of choice in many a fantasyland or fairy tale. This artisan metheglin-style Danish mead sports hibiscus and hops, giving it a softer citrus flavor and floral aroma with a dry finish.

As far as we know, real Viking blood is not used in the making of this mead.

$29 at Wine Searcher
This elegant whiskey decanter is perfect for anyone who leans toward the dark side. 

$34 at Amazon
Disturbingly dark and strong, it's only right that an Imperial Stormtrooper would guzzle Imperial Stout after a long shift of shooting at (and often missing) the good guys. You can nab a 4-pack of cans of the Russian stout for $15 on Total Wine. 

$15 at Total Wine
While this isn't an officially sanctioned product, fans of the wizarding world will likely make the connection easily. This (butter) scotch beer is like a cream soda but with butterscotch. It's non-alcoholic and so good for the whole coven. Oh, and you won't have to travel to the Hogshead Inn to get some.

$25 at Amazon
A round of Dungeons and Dragons can roll on for hours. You can liven up your next RPG sesh with this cocktail compendium featuring 75 RPG-inspired cocktail creations. Try a boozy Dragon the Beach or a Potion of Strength to keep the party going.

$13 at Amazon
Potterheads who fancy a tipple have options too. This book is less about spells and more about spritzes, martinis, margaritas and party punch. 

$18 at Amazon
It's not all about hard booze for GoT fans. This House of Dragons collection of wine features a California Cab, Lodi Red Blend and Oregon Pinot Noir all wrapped up in House of the Dragon packaging. 

$57 at Wine

