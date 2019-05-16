We visited the Fukushima Daiichi nuke plant to see how the cleanup is progressing

The meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in 2011 was the worst nuclear disaster in history. It's also a place where technology plays a unique -- and critical -- role in the cleanup efforts.

CNET paid a visit to Fukushima to look at the different kinds of technology being employed at the facility, whether it's robots going into the reactors themselves, or drones and virtual reality offering views of the facility.

The following is a collection of key moments from our journey.