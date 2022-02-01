Stephen Shankland/CNET

At the Transformative Vertical Flight 2022 conference last week, startup Kittyhawk showed off the latest prototype of its Heaviside 2, an aircraft it believes can serve as the workhorse for a fleet of self-flying taxis that ultimately will be affordable to many.

The Heaviside 2 is a single-passenger EVTOL -- electric vertical takeoff and landing -- machine designed to transport a passenger 60 to 100 miles in less than an hour. Its unusual design employs eight propellers: two on smaller forward wings and six on a pair of larger, centrally mounted forward-swept wings. Propellers can pivot downward from the trailing edge of the wings for takeoff and landing.

The goal is to develop an aircraft with a "cost per mile on the order of an existing Uber ride," said Chuck Taylor, director of flight operations at Kittyhawk, which was funded by Google co-founder Larry Page.

The Heaviside 2, as well as other aircraft on display at the conference, incorporates the latest iteration of VTOL technology, which allows aircraft to take off and land without the long runways conventional fixed-wing planes require. Among the improvements are cleaner, quieter electric designs and autonomous navigation technology that could reduce or even eliminate the need for pilots.

The new designs, which come from both startups and established aerospace giants, could spur a renaissance in aircraft design and use if aircraft makers can persuade regulators to sign off on them. The companies also will need to convince the public, which could be skeptical about climbing into a vehicle with no human pilot and worried about noise and antsy about rooftops and strip malls becoming miniature airports.

Ultimately, people will come around, Taylor believes, as they did to conventional cars and aircraft that radically transformed transportation in earlier decades.

The concept for VTOL aircraft has been around for centuries. More than 500 years ago, Leonardo da Vinci sketched a design for one that included an "aerial screw." One of the surprise demonstrations at the conference was a quadcopter drone based on the Italian genius' design.

VTOLs didn't come into use until practical helicopters were designed. A few airplanes tried to employ the concept, including the Boeing V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, the Harrier "Jump Jet" and the recent Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II fighter jet. But the complexities of piloting those jest and their complex designs limited success.

Modern drones, however, have helped breathe new life into the idea. Operated by hobbyists and professionals, drones are prompting airspace regulators to rethink air traffic control. Executives at a host of startups like Archer Aviation and NFT, as well as Kittyhawk, believe now is the time for new ideas.

A host of new designs are emerging. Among others at the show: