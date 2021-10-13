White House is hosting a global ransomware summit, without Russia

Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The White House is bringing together more than 30 countries to discuss ways to counter ransomware attacks and eliminate safe harbors for criminals. However, Russia is notable absent from the international discussion.

The virtual meeting -- taking place on Wednesday and Thursday -- will focus topics including national resilience, misuse of cryptocurrency to launder ransom payments, diplomacy and efforts to disrupt and prosecute ransomware criminals, according to senior Biden administration officials.

The summit follows several high-profile ransomware and cyberattack episodes in the US. So far this year, ransomware attacks have shut down a gas pipeline and a major meat producer, fueling concerns that other critical infrastructure is at risk. A number of federal agencies also fell victim to the wide-reaching SolarWinds hack that was uncovered late last year.

More to come.