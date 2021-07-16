Virginia is investing $700M to expand broadband access to everyone in the state by 2024

Sarah Tew/CNET

Virginia governor Ralph Northam said Friday the state plans to invest $700 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help bring broadband to underserved areas within the next three years. The move will expedite Gov. Northam's 10-year plan to provide internet access for everyone in the state, pushing forward the goal year from 2028 to 2024.

The governor also said Virginia has "successfully bridged half of the digital divide, with an estimated 233,500 unserved locations remaining," according to a release.

"It's time to close the digital divide in our Commonwealth and treat internet service like the 21st century necessity that it is-not just a luxury for some, but an essential utility for all," Gov. Northam said in a statement. "The pandemic has reinforced how important high-quality broadband is for the health, education, and economic opportunity, and we cannot afford to leave any community behind."