Twitter Testing Status Feature With Users in US, Australia

Twitter is testing a new status feature called Status Tweets with some users in the US and Australia, the company told CNET Thursday.

Twitter wrote online that these tweets are meant to add context to your tweets.

"Whether you are about to drop a hot Tweet thread, share your shower thoughts, or have a bad case of the Mondays, your Tweets can better convey what you are up to," Twitter said.

Users who have access to the feature say the available statuses include "Spoiler alert," "Shower thoughts," "Case of the Mondays" and "Living the Dream." Custom statuses are not available at this time.

"Just like with general Tweets, the recipient will be able to see other people's Status Tweets that the sender replies to, Retweets, Quote Tweets, or likes," Twitter wrote. Users will also see tweets associated with the status once you've selected it.

People with access to this feature can use it in Twitter's iOS and Android apps, or online. However, Twitter wrote that online users can't compose Status Tweets. There is no word on how long this feature will be tested.