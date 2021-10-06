Twitch confirms breach that allegedly contains source code, creator payouts

Getty Images

Twitch has been hacked, exposing a large trove data that allegedly includes the Amazon-owned streaming platform's source code, reports on creator payouts and details about an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios.

An anonymous hacker on Wednesday posted a 125GB torrent containing the information to the 4chan message board, as earlier reported by Video Games Chronicle. The publication said an anonymous company source confirmed the leaked data is legitimate. The Verge also reported that it was able to confirm the leak.

In a tweet Wednesday, Twitch confirmed a breach and said it's working to assess the size of it.

"We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this," the company tweeted. "We will update the community as soon as additional information is available."

The Twitch leak allegedly includes three years of details on creator payouts; source code for mobile, desktop, and video game console Twitch clients; code related to proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services; an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios; data on other properties owned by Twitch; and internal security tools, according to Video Games Chronicle. CNET hasn't independently verified the leaked data.

The leak is labeled part one, suggesting there may be more to come. The hacker didn't say what other data they may plan to release. In the 4chan post, they also take a dig at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, saying Jeff "Bezos paid $970 million for this, we're giving it away FOR FREE."

Amazon acquired Twitch for $970 million in 2014. In recent months, the platform has face criticism for a lack of action against hate and harassment. In September, a group of streamers went dark as part of a #ADayOffTwitch to call attention to "hate raids," a form of harassment where people unleash a bot army to abuse a streamer.

Last month, Twitch filed a lawsuit against two individuals who allegedly conducted hate raids. The company has also implemented tools that help streamers to filter out harassment in a channel's chat.

Twitch didn't immediately respond to requests for additional information.