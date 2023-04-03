Tor Project, Mullvad VPN Launch Privacy-Focused Browser

On Monday, the Tor Project and Mullvad VPN, two organizations focused on user privacy, released a new privacy-focused web browser called Mullvad Browser. The browser is free to download and works on Windows, MacOS and Linux. There's also a Firefox extension in beta you can download.

"The mass surveillance of today is absurd," Jan Jonsson, Mullvad VPN's CEO, said in a news release. "The Mullvad Browser is all about providing more privacy alternatives to reach as many people as possible and make life harder for those who collect data from you."

Mullvad VPN and the Tor Project today present the release of the Mullvad Browser.

A privacy-focused web browser designed to be used with a trustworthy VPN instead of the Tor Network.



The Mullvad Browser was developed by the Tor Project's engineers, and it minimizes data tracking. It does that by making all users appear as one, similar to how the Tor Browser works. That means the more people who use the browser, the more protection users have.

"Developing this browser with Mullvad is about providing people with more privacy options for everyday browsing and to challenge the current business model of exploiting people's behavioral data," Isabela Fernandes, the Tor Project's executive director, said.

The Mullvad browser is the latest browser that is focused on user privacy. Other privacy-focused browsers include DuckDuckGo and Brave. DuckDuckGo also offers users an email protection beta service that strips trackers from emails, and other privacy services.

