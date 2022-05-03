SpaceX Starlink Internet Has 150,000 Daily Users in Ukraine

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet has been vital for Ukrainians who've remained in the Eastern European country during the Russian invasion, a top Ukrainian official said in a tweet. The service from Elon Musk's rocket company has roughly 150,000 daily users in Ukraine.

Rough data on Starlink's usage: around 150K active users per day. This is crucial support for Ukraine's infrastructure and restoring the destroyed territories. Ukraine will stay connected no matter what. pic.twitter.com/XWjyxPQJyX — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) May 2, 2022

"This is crucial support for Ukraine's infrastructure and restoring the destroyed territories," Mykhailo Fedorov, the nation's vice prime minister wrote. "Ukraine will stay connected no matter what."

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

