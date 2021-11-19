Social Security numbers of 100,000 California Pizza Kitchen workers exposed in breach

Getty

The names and Social Security numbers of 103,767 past and present California Pizza Kitchen workers were exposed in a data breach this fall, according to a state filing.

The data breach notification filed with the state of Maine says that the breach occurred in September and was discovered about a month later. Identity protection services have been offered to those affected, including a total of eight Maine residents, the filing says.

Founded in Beverly Hills, California, in 1985, the casual pizza chain operates nearly 200 stores in eight countries and US territories. Officials for the company didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.