Senate report slams federal agencies over cybersecurity failures

Several federal agencies were called to the carpet for weak cybersecurity practices in a 47-page Senate report released Tuesday. Among its wide-ranging findings, the Homeland Security Committee and Governmental Affairs committee report said seven of the eight federal agencies reviewed have failed to implement baseline cybersecurity practices to protect personally identifiable information, creating a significant privacy and security vulnerability for Americans' data.

The report also found some agencies failed to install basic security updates and patches, while others were using unauthorized systems. Seven of the agencies were using legacy or outdated systems.

"From SolarWinds to recent ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure, it's clear that cyberattacks are going to keep coming and it is unacceptable that our own federal agencies are not doing everything possible to safeguard America's data," said Republican Sen. Rob Portman, the ranking member of the committee.

The SolarWinds hack, which US intelligence agencies say likely originated in Russia, hit a number of federal agencies. Victims included high-level officials at the Department of Homeland Security, showing that not even the government agency in charge of defending the US from foreign hacks was immune from the growing threat of cyberattacks. The Biden administration recently unveiled several efforts to shore up cybersecurity practices across federal agencies, including an executive order and a $20 billion plan to secure the country's infrastructure against cyber attacks.

The agencies reviewed in the bipartisan report include: the Department of State, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Education and the Social Security Administration.